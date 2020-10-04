Eckard K. Schulz, 68, of East Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Maureen McCaffrey Schulz with whom he was married 22 years. Born in Bielefeld, West Germany, he was the son of the late Bruno and Ursula Faulwetter Schulz.
Better known to family and friends as "Eck," he graduated from Dover Area High School, Class of 1970 and Lehigh University in 1974 where he received his Bachelors Degree in Finance. He was employed for many years in his family's business, Atlas Manufacturing and retired in 2014 from Stewart – Amos Steel, Inc. in Harrisburg where he was employed as general manager.
Eck was an avid reader of crime fiction and had an impressive collection of first editions. He enjoyed family vacations and traveling. Eck was a Philadelphia Eagles fan, a master of political debates, and a bourbon connoisseur.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lucy S. Schulz, of Columbia PA.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12noon at the Clyde Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA 17512.
CDC Guidelines will be followed.
Online condolences to the family may be made at:
A living tribute »