Easton Scott Lied, 7 years old, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2023, after a long struggle with chronic lung failure.
Through all his struggles, he was one of the happiest boys you could ever meet. Always smiling, nothing bothered him. While he was non-verbal, the love he had for his family and the ones around him was so evident that he did not need words to express that love, you could just feel it when you were around him. Easton also loved Elmo and Sesame Street and was able to fulfill his wish to go to Sesame Place. He will no longer struggle and has left handprints on the hearts of everyone he encountered. Easton will be missed sorely and deeply.
Left with those handprints are his mother, Stephanie Mackel; his siblings Delilah, Dean, Jaxon, Cannon and Ruby; his grandparents Kerri and Ray Pittman, Dan and Rose Mackel, and Lisa Garnett; his great-grandmother Joyce "Meme" Clark; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Easton is preceded in his passing by his father Brandon Lied.
A funeral service will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Family invites guests to a viewing beginning at 5pm with service at 7pm. Easton will be put to rest the following day at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Easton's name may be made to Hershey Medical Center at engage.pennstatehealth.org.
Family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Wonder Kids Medical Daycare for the love, compassion and support they showed Easton. He loved the staff and nurses who cared for him.
