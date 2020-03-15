Earnest McKinney, 96, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Atglen, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore. He was the husband of the late Mildred S. Thompson McKinney who died in 2012. They shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Manning, SC, he was the son of the late Ransom and Hattie McKinney.
Earnest was employed most of his life by the former Lukens Steel Co. of Coatesville as a burner. He enjoyed carpentry work, relaxing in his backyard and playing his guitar.
He is survived by three children: James McKinney of Lancaster, Steve McKinney of Coatesville, and Denise Carter of Baltimore, MD, three grandchildren: Camile, Tina, and Austin Carter, one brother George McKinney and wife Ruth of Lancaster, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son Clarence McKinney, four brothers: Joe, Nathan, Moise, and Henry McKinney, and six sisters: Ethel Lee King, Gertrude Sevarance, Geneva Kane, Marie Berke, Louise Newlin and Lillie Maye Witherspoon.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Mt. Zion AME Cemetery, Atglen, PA. Family and friends are also invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, PA.
