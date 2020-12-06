Earlean Coates, 69, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2020. Born in Greenville, MS, she was the daughter of the late William Brown, Sr. and Queen Victoria (Johnson) Brown.
Earlean enjoyed dancing, bingo, and playing spades. She was an excellent baker. Earlean was an avid fan of Chris Brown and the Dallas Cowboys. Most important to Earlean, was her family all of whom she dearly loved.
She will be missed by her sisters, Catherine McGrew and Minnie Bell Brown, daughters; Sandra Coates, Bridgette Coates, Alicia Speller (Randolph), Carlette Coates, her 16 grandchildren; Dominique Drummond, Bianca Coates, Richard Kellum III, Shayna King, Samone Graves, Joseph Hunter, Kejuan Hunter, Joshua Hunter, Porscha Speller, Randolph Speller, Jr., Isiah Speller, Elijah Speller, Tanelle London, William London IV, Deshaun London, Jermaine Smith, and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, William Brown, Jr., George E. Brown, Glenda M. Mitchell, Minnie L. Brown, and Augusta Brown.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster. A public viewing is scheduled 12-2 pm, followed by a private family only funeral. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
