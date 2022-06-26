Earle H. Henderson, Jr., passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on June 19, 2022. Born in 1937 in Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, PA he was the son of the late Earle H. and Louise Rice Henderson, and was the husband of Yvonne (Vonnie) Gochnauer Henderson.
His son, Mark, and his wife Christine, live in New Hampshire and they have two children, Hunter and Grace. His daughter Elizabeth and her husband, Bob Meyer, live in New Jersey and have three children: Julie, Olivia, and Eric. He has a stepdaughter, Lori Hunt, of East Petersburg and her three children Megan Hunt, Kelly Hunt, and Christopher Fairbanks and his wife, Natasha, and their son, Kiefer. A stepson, David Emich, and his wife, Mai, live in Navarre, FL, and their daughter, Kurtney Emich of East Petersburg. His brother, Bruce, and his wife Suzanne, live in Sun Lakes, AZ and his brother-in-law, Sidney Gochnauer and his wife Marilyn, live in East Petersburg. His brother, Steven, preceded him in death.
Chip graduated from Haverford High School in Havertown, PA where he lettered four sports. He graduated from Penn State University in 1959. He was a member of ROTC and after graduation, was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. and reported to USMC schools for 26 weeks training. He was assigned to Japan's army training grounds at Camp Fujiama and was discharged in 1962 with the rank of Captain. He then served in the Reserves from 1962 to 1972.
Most of Chip's career was in production for large pharmaceutical companies, retiring from Merck and Company.
Chip had a passion for restoration of 18th and 19th century homes, taking them back to the original as much as possible. The last and most important restoration was Charming Forge Mansion, Womelsdorf, PA. He and Vonnie were both avid collectors of American antiques, most of which complimented their home at Charming Forge.
Services will be private. If desired, donations may be sent to Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 West Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 or to the Alzheimer's Assn., 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
