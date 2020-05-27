Earla R. Martin, 78, of Robesonia, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at home after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Clayton M. and Magdelena (Rutt) Burkholder. She is the wife of Earl M. Martin, son of the late Elmer J. and Verna (Musser) Martin.
She was a member of Pleasant Valley Mennonite (Mid-Atlantic Conference).
Earla was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Earla is survived by seven children, Jeana Louise, wife of Vernon Martin of Lititz, Janelle Kay, wife of Michael Stauffer of East Earl, Carleen Joy, wife of Brian Musser of Wagener, SC, Juanita Faye, wife of Lamar Ringler of Narvon, Zane Ray, husband of Peggy (Good) Martin of Danville, Tiffany Ann, wife of Dwayne Martin of Newmanstown, Brandt Lee, husband of Eugenia (Zeiset) Martin of Newmanstown; 25 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; and five brothers, Leroy R., husband of the late Gladys (Gingrich) Burkholder, Lloyd R. Burkholder, Clair R., husband of Verna (Martin) Burkholder, Willis R., husband of Anna Mary (Musser) Burkholder, Carl R., husband of Nora (Nolt) Burkholder
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Alta R., wife of Amos Sensenig, Levi R., husband of Alma (Hoover) Burkholder, Edith R., wife of Michael Nolt, and Ida R., wife of John Garman.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church, 140 Pleasant Valley Road, Ephrata. Interment will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Pleasant Valley Mennonite Cemetery, followed by the funeral services at the church with Bishop Larry Weaver officiating.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »