Earla C. Wanner, age 79, of Millersville, PA passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at home. She was born in Lancaster to the late Harry and Mary Wanner.
She is survived by her sister Mary (Roger) Liechty and caregivers R. Jeannette Kendig and Steven D. Oster, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by 9 brothers and 3 sisters.
Earla enjoyed shopping, word puzzles, and adult coloring books. Earla loved to help people; she was always willing to help others. She was a member of Erie United Methodist Church in Erie, MI.
A Funeral Service in her honor will be held on Friday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home at 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m.
