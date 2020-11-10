Earla B. Rinier, 95, of Lancaster, PA, died at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Walter McClean and Mary E. Bigler. She was lovingly married in 1943 to the late Joseph V. Rinier who passed away in 2006. They had been married for 63 years.
Born in Lancaster, she was a factory worker at the former Slaymaker Lock Company and retired in 1983. Earla was a former member of the Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, where she served in the Nursery for 27 years. She attended the Washington Boro Church of God and she understood the Gospel message and trusted Christ as her Savior. (Not her good work). Earla volunteered at the S. June Smith Center, Sacred Heart School, and Hamilton Arms. An avid fisherman, she was known as "outfishing" her husband. She enjoyed camping and traveling to England, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and throughout the United States. Baking pies to give as a surprise was a hobby, as well as playing the player piano. Pinocle every Saturday night was a favorite pastime. She held a Thursday "Soup Group" for her friends who were faithful to the end. She had a kind and caring heart, and was dedicated to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sitting on the floor and playing with them great gave her great joy.
Earla is survived by her daughter, Nancy J. Rinier, Lancaster, and her son, Joseph V. Rinier, Jr. and his wife Robin of Lebanon, PA, grandchildren: Mackenzie Rinier and John Rinier, and great-grandchildren: John Daniel Rinier, Delainey Rinier, Hudson Rinier and Skylar Rinier, and her sisters: Vera Eisenberger and Dorothea Greenawalt. She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Isabella Rinier, her sisters: Jeanette Musselman, Ruth Rinier, Edith Haldeman, Loretta Schoffstall, and her brother, LeRoy Bigler.
Relatives and friends are invited to Earla's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services (corner of West Orange & Pine Sts.) with the Pastor David Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Colemanville Methodist Church Cemetery, Conestoga, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Earla's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
