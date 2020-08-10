Earl Zimmerman Eby, 68, of Denver, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Reading Hospital following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce (Sensenig) Eby.
Born in Earl Twp., he was the son of the late Ezra S. and Ada N. (Zimmerman) Eby.
Earl was a truck driver for most of his life, working for Roy W. Zimmerman & Sons for 20 plus years. He was co-owner of Eby’s Oil for the last 23 years.
Earl had a heart for encouraging people. He was involved at several outreach churches, including Shiloh Mennonite Church in Reading, where he was a member. His passions throughout life included We Care Prison Ministries, playing his guitar and harmonica, and singing to bless others. He also served in many areas at the Fivepointville Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters: Wanda married to Wilmer Hurst, Narvon, Lucinda married to Ray Hurst, Denver, Krista Martin, Narvon, Erla married to Jonnie Martin, Lancaster, 12 grandchildren: Natalie, Nicholas and Noelle Hurst, Dorian, Delaney and Davante Martin, Vanessa, Desirae, Kiara, Cayden, Logan and Paxton Martin, and seven siblings: Ernest Z. Eby (Arlene), Ephrata, Everett Z. Eby (Donna), Sinking Spring, Irvin Z. Eby (Mabel), Cassopolis, MI, Aaron Ezra Eby (Mary Ann), New Holland, Norman Z. Eby, New Holland, Ellen Z. Rissler (Luke), Hopkinsville, KY, Vernon Z. Eby (Esther), Hopkinsville, KY.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Eby.
An indoor viewing and socially-distanced family greeting will be held on Thursday, August 13, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata. An outdoor viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, from 9 – 10 a.m. (no family greeting) at the church with burial taking place at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 in the church with Eugene Weaver, David Weber, and Wendell Nolt officiating. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to We Care Prison Ministries, 3493 Highway 21, Atmore, AL 36502. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
