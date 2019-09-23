Earl W. Young, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest unexpectedly on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was in his 95th year. Born in Harford County, MD, he was the son of the late Lee B. and Jennie (Kilby) Young. Earl's wife, JoAnne (Grubb) Young passed away in 2012.
Earl was a lifelong farmer in the southern end. He was a 75 year member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church. In his earlier years, Earl was a member of the Fulton Grange and Young Farmers Association. His motto in life was, Faith, Family & Farm.
Earl is survived by his children, Patricia A., wife of Robert Giffing, of Peach Bottom, Joyce Y., wife of Joseph Samuelson, of Kirkwood, Donald E., husband of Judy Young, of Peach Bottom, Phyllis K., wife of Patrick Gibbons, of Huntersville, NC and Robert P., husband of Denise Young, of Drumore. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and a sister, Naomi Anders. Earl was preceded in death by 2 sisters, 8 brothers and a grandson.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from the Little Britain Presbyterian Church, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the church on Friday from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers; contributions may be made in Earl's memory to the church or charity of one's choice.
