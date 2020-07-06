Earl W. Richwine, 75, of Akron, PA, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Mary Nagley. He was the husband of the late Kay (Waller) Richwine. Earl worked as plant supervisor for several foundry plants in Lancaster, Columbia, PA, and Greenwood, SC. He enjoyed history and sports.

Surviving is his daughter-in-law, Michelle Richwine; his grandchildren, Erin, Sara, and Allyson; and two nieces. Preceding him in death was his son, David E. Richwine.

Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA. Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

Please visit Earl's Memorial Page at

www.TheGroffs.com

Plant a tree in memory of Earl Richwine
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
717-394-5300
www.thegroffs.com

Sign up for our newsletter