Earl W. Richwine, 75, of Akron, PA, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Mary Nagley. He was the husband of the late Kay (Waller) Richwine. Earl worked as plant supervisor for several foundry plants in Lancaster, Columbia, PA, and Greenwood, SC. He enjoyed history and sports.
Surviving is his daughter-in-law, Michelle Richwine; his grandchildren, Erin, Sara, and Allyson; and two nieces. Preceding him in death was his son, David E. Richwine.
Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA. Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
