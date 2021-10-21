Earl W. Good, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at home.
He was born in Fivepointville to the late Christian S. and Elizabeth (Weber) Good and was the husband of Charlotte Mae (Hoyt) (Trick) Good with whom he shared 16 years of marriage.
He was a very active member of East Cocalico Church of the Brethren.
Earl was an auto mechanic for D&E Communications. He was a member of Campliters and enjoyed traveling
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by a son, Gary L. Good of Leola; three step daughters, Michelle, Brenda and Sharon; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Alvin W., husband of Janet (Good) Good of East Earl.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eugene L. Good; five brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:00 AM at the East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, 4 Bunker Hill Road, Reamstown, with Pastor Steve Hess officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
