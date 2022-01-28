Earl W. Byerly, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, Earl was the son of Andrew and Clara Byerly. As a young man, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Earl also loved to cook and was well known for feeding anyone.
He was Married to his sweetheart Kimberly for 21 wonderful years, and together they were blessed to raise three sons together. He was a proud MHS parent and spoke in multiple events.
His memory will live on in his children; Cody Byerly, Dewey Oberholtzer III, Troy Oberholtzer and his granddaughter Alexysia Gerlitzki. He is survived also by his sisters; Carol Byerly, Eva Quinones and Lydia Byerly as well as a multitude of nephews and nieces.
He will forever be missed.
