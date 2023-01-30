Earl W. "Abe" McCardle, Jr., 80, of Narvon, died suddenly on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He is survived by his partner of 32 years, Valerie Boullianne.
Born in Marietta, he was the son of Marie (Shenk) Fox and the late Earl McCardle.
Abe retired as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed motorcycle drag racing and woodworking.
In addition to his partner and mother, he is survived by two sons: Joseph (Cheryl) McCardle and David (Jeannie) McCardle, three grandchildren and two brothers, Jim McCardle and Gary McCardle.
He was predeceased by a sister Judy.
At Abe's request, there will be no formal service. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Help Find Sophie, P. O. Box 165, Denver, PA 17517. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
