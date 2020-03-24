Earl T. Raihl, Jr., 68, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Earl T., Sr. and June N. Snyder Raihl. He was a material handler for Arconic for 40 years before his retirement in 2015. He enjoyed watching Penn State Football, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, and watching his niece's softball games.
He is survived by one brother: Eugene J. Raihl. One nephew: Eugene Earl ("Griz" Grisselle) Raihl, West Hempfield Twp. Two great-nieces: Ashley Raihl and Asaysha Raihl. He was preceded in death by one sister: Erla Herr.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. The Visitation will be held at Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
