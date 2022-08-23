Earl S. Auker, 88, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Earl was a son of the late Weaver and Lizzie Shaub Auker and the loving husband of Fianna Brubacher Auker, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage.
He was a kind, gracious, and gentle man and had a servant's heart.
Earl's faith was a central part of his life. He was a member of Mohler of the Brethren in Ephrata since 1961 and served as a deacon for many years. He was also active in the church's disaster relief ministry, aiding in relief efforts in Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Puerto Rico.
Earl worked at Sperry New Holland as a Press Punch Operator and was a member of the company's bowling team.
Earl enjoyed snow and water skiing and had unlimited patience when teaching people how to water ski.
In addition to his wife, Fianna, he is survived by three daughters, Patricia, wife of Craig Drumheller of Denver, PA, Diane, wife of Dennis Hartranft of Stevens, PA, and Christine, wife of David Heiler of Lititz, PA, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one sister, Mary Zimmerman, two brothers, Clarence and Phares Auker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Paul, Weaver, and Raymond Auker.
Friends will be received at Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 East Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, August 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial services officiated by Pastor Carl Brubaker will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Earl's family would like to thank the staff at Hospice & Community Care for their extraordinary care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's memory may be made to Brethren Disaster Ministries at www.brethren.org/bdm/edf/ or, to Hospice & Community Care at https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com