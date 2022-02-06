Earl “Rick” Stotz, 67, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. He was the husband of Roberta Stahl Stotz with whom he would have celebrated 25 years of marriage on October 25th. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Earl Stotz, Jr. and Eula Mae (Thomas) Odenwalt.
A truck driver for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 771, Rick retired in 2009 after 32 years from YRC formerly Yellow Freight. He enjoyed trips to Ocean City, MD, the mountains and loved his two Labs, Abby and Betsy.
In addition to his wife are his children, James Stotz (Heather); Heather Stotz (William); three grandchildren, William and Kendra Ferguson and Piper Stotz; brother, James Odenwalt (Sherry Kensinger); sisters, Jean Odenwalt; Virginia Zuck (Amos): step mother, Marie J. Stotz. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Stotz and brother Charles (Chuck) Odenwalt.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Rick’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
