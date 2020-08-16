Earl R. Spece, Jr., 74, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born in Lancaster to the late Earl R., Sr. and Martha (Waters) Spece. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheri; two infant children; and two sisters, Dolly Antonetti and Debbie Spece.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Spece; his five children, Thomas, Susan wife of Lynn Weaver, Shane husband of Nicole, Scott with Jamie, and Patrick; his six grandchildren, Ted, Alec, Darian, Shane, Jr., Donovan, and Autumn; and a brother, Barry Spece.
Earl enjoyed riding his Harley. He was passionate about hockey and his beloved Hershey Bears and Philadelphia Flyers. Earl retired from Armstrong and attended services at the Salvation Army.
The family is celebrating a Drop-In on Sunday, August 23rd, from 4 until 7 PM at D.F. Buchmiller County Park, Pavilion 32, 1488 Willow Street Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602
