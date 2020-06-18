Earl R. Horning, 80, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, while under Hospice Care at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Ephrata, to the late Paul and Evelyn (Yeager) Horning.
Earl served in the U.S. Army and retired from Kountry Kraft Kitchens in Newmanstown.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Helga Horning. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sheila Hammond; granddaughter, Julie Brown (Anthony); two great-grandsons; a son, Roger Horning; three sisters, Kathy McQuilkin (Jack); Angie Kauffman (Terry); and Phyllis Steinmetz, two brothers, Rodney Horning (Barb) and Allen Yeager; and a sister-in-law, Elva Horning. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Harry, and Jerry.
A private memorial service will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
