Earl R. Dunn, Jr.

Earl R. "Skip" Dunn, Jr., 89, passed away at his East Lampeter Twp. home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late Earl R., Sr. and Anna E. (Hall) Dunn. Skip's wife of 61 years, Mary M. (Streicher) Dunn, passed away March 14th.
A graduate of Phoenixville High School, Earl served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army with Company A 501st Airborne Medical Battalion. He was stationed in Hawaii and Iceland. He worked as head cashier for A&P Grocery Store on Ross Street Lancaster, and then retired from Conestoga Valley School District after 10 years of custodial work.
Skip had been a boxer in his youth, known as the best fighter out of Honey Brook and for being strong as an ox. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Walt Disney World. He had a great sense of humor and liked to tell stories. Skip was an Eagles fan.
A longtime member of Bird-In-Hand United Methodist Church, Earl served on every committee, was cemetery coordinator for years, had perfect Sunday school attendance for over 30 years, and received numerous awards including Man Of The Year Award in 1986 and 2011.
Earl is survived by his son, Brian E. Dunn, husband of Judy of Berwyn; two daughters, Brenda Dunn, wife of Jeff Snavely of Lancaster and Barbara "Buby", wife of Paul Aguiar of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Oasis and Oakley Aguiar, and Sophie Dunn; and his siblings Geraldine Whiteside, and Robert and James Dunn.
A private cremation graveside service will take place at Bird-In-Hand U.M. Cemetery with Rev. L. Lawrence Dunlap officiating and military honors accorded. Memorial contributions may be made to Bird-In-Hand U.M. Church, P.O. Box 408, Bird-In-Hand, PA 17505.
