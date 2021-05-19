Earl N. Zimmerman, 64, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center, surrounded by family, after a two year battle with Lymphoma.
He was the husband of Nancy (Martin) Zimmerman with whom he shared 41 years of marriage. He was born in Ephrata to Irvin M. and Martha W. (Nolt) Zimmerman, of Ephrata.
He was a member of Ephrata Community Church.
Earl was the owner and operator of E-Z Carrier, Inc. He enjoyed driving and dispatching for five other trucks. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at their Lycoming County cabin. He was well liked by everyone he met, including his nurses who said he was a pleasure to care for.
In addition to his wife and parents, Earl is survived by his daughter, Kristine, wife of Matthew Auker of Newmanstown; three sons, Curtis, husband of Janessa (Haller) Zimmerman of Lititz, Jere, husband of Denise (Martin) Zimmerman of Newmanstown, Colby Zimmerman, at home; eleven grandchildren, Brooke, Bryant, Grady and Jace Auker, Carter, Crew, and Paislee Zimmerman, Trae, Sierra, Harper and Jade Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9 to 10 AM at Ephrata Community Church, followed by funeral services at 10 AM with Pastor Kevin Eshleman officiating. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Mennonite cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »