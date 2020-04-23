Earl Melvin "Mel" Houck, 74, of Gap, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a valiant and courageous nine year battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Jean L. (Dickel) Houck. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2019.
Born September 25, 1945, in East Earl, PA, Mel was the son of the late Earl R. and Anna Mae (Smith) Houck.
Mel graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1963 and married Jean, his high school sweetheart. He was called to duty in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country in Vietnam in the 58th Transportation Unit, Qui Nhon in 1968 and in the 90th Heavy Materiel Supply Co. in Pleiku in 1968-1969.
After 35 years of service, Mel retired from Ford New Holland, currently CNH Industrial, where he was employed as a press and shear operator.
He was a life member of the Charles E. Ludwig VFW Post 7362, New Holland, and had served as Post Commander in 1991. He was also a life member of the New Holland American Legion. He took pride in paying tribute to his fellow veterans by serving as an honor guard at numerous funerals, parades, and Memorial Day services throughout the years, as well as serving on the committee who built the veterans monument in New Holland.
To know Mel was to love him...he was a son, husband, dad, Paw Paw, uncle, cousin and friend. Mel was a hardworking provider, protector, and family man who enjoyed a good steak, beer in a frosted mug, crabbing on annual family trips to Rehoboth Beach, playing Pinochle, dancing to 50s & 60s music, and showing his classic car at area car shows, having brought home Best of Show and many other awards throughout the years.
In addition to his wife, he will be greatly missed by the rest of his proud family: his son, Lenny Houck and his companion, Sandy Maffei of Gap; his daughter, Marcie (Houck) Kaufman, wife of John Kaufman, Jr. of New Holland; and his grandchildren, Catherine Ryan, fiancée of Luke Mace, Lemoyne; Kim (Ryan) Waters, wife of Bradley Waters, Glenside; Elizabeth Kaufman, Emily Houck, Easton Kaufman and Macy Houck.
The family would like to thank Mel's Oncologist, Dr. Matthew Brennan, the staff at Ann Barshinger Cancer Center, and the staff of Hospice and Community Care for all of their love and support throughout his cancer battle.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, interment will be private. A celebration of life service and Military Honors will be held at a later date.
