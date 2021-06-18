Earl M. Sensenig, retired bishop, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. He is survived by his wife Dorothy with whom he recently celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Earl was born September 4, 1927, to the late Aaron L. and Emma (Martin) Sensenig in Hinkletown. He was baptized at the Weaverland Mennonite Church. He graduated from East Cocalico High School in Reamstown in 1944 and pursued a lifelong occupation as a farmer on Akron Road, Ephrata Township.
Earl Sensenig married Dorothy Burkholder on Easter Sunday, March 28, 1948, at the bride's home in Blue Ball. The newlyweds moved into the little house on the corner of the farm property on Akron Road, Ephrata Township. Here three children were added to the family. Then Earl and Dorothy moved into the larger farmhouse on the same property, where five more children were born. In their retirement years, Earl and Dorothy returned once again to the "little house," remodeled yet again. In 2019 they moved to Fairmount Homes.
A creative and kind father, Earl obviously enjoyed his large family. He efficiently organized family life and the work on the farm. On many evenings, Earl read stories or drew pictures for his young children. Later he did the same for his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He encouraged his children to do their best in school and to secure an education.
Earl lived and taught the nonresistant Christian faith as a practical way of living. In his household, the church and church leaders were always spoken of with the greatest respect. At the age of 42, Earl was ordained as a minister for the Martindale Mennonite Church, Lancaster Mennonite Conference. Four years later he was ordained as the bishop of the Martindale District of the Lancaster Mennonite Conference, which at that time included the Cambridge, Churchtown, Lichty's, Martindale, and Tamaqua congregations. As the district bishop, Earl performed weddings, officiated at funerals, instructed new believers and led communion services.
As a church leader, Earl led with conservative convictions, patient respect, and an even temper. He taught and practiced the permanence of the marriage covenant. Of his role in leadership, he once remarked, "When people rock the boat, then there also needs to be one who steadies the boat." After his retirement in 1994, he continued a strong interest in church life, occasionally preaching and teaching.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by eight children: Susan married to John Hollinger, East Earl; Leonard married to Edith (Gehman) Sensenig, McAlisterville: Lowell married to Janet (Weaver) Sensenig, Mohnton; Kenneth married to Karen (Weaver) Sensenig, Ephrata; J. Carl married to Julia (Weaver) Sensenig, Denver; Ann married to Lee Roy Martin, Ephrata; Barbara married to Linford Weaver, Denver; Doris married to Donald Beachy, Denver. He is also survived by 42 grandchildren, 134 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and a sister, Anna Mary Sauder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Esther Martin (Wilmer); brother-in-law, Christ Sauder; grandson, John Earl Hollinger; great-grandson, Jadon Gehman, and granddaughter-in-law, Gloria Hollinger.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PMm at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata. On Monday, June 21, 2021 an additional viewing will be held from 9-10 AMm., followed by a funeral service at 10 AMm. at the Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Daryl Weaver, Pastor David Sensenig, and Chaplain Eugene Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
The family thanks the staff at Fairmount Homes for the loving care they provided.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
