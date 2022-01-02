Earl M. Ressler, 98, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was the son of the late Earl H. and Irene (Musser) Ressler. He was married to the late Jean M. Ressler for 8 years.
Earl joined the United States Army in 1943 and proudly served as Sergeant in WWII, and the Persian Gulf Command in Iran. His service earned him a Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, EAME Campaign Medal, and WWII Victory Medal. After returning home, he worked at Armstrong World Industries for 44 years. Earl was a member of Artisans Order of Mutual Protection #27, and American Legion Post 34. He attended Grace Lutheran Church. In retirement, Earl enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and going out to breakfast. He was known to all as a gentleman.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Douglas J. Pinkerton (Lora) of Reinholds, PA, David A. Pinkerton (Rhonda) of Hedgesville, WV, and Denise J. Rentschler (Steven) of Womelsdorf, PA, step granddaughter Kayla J. Gettle (Brandon) and step great-grandson Carson J. Gettle of Myerstown, PA. Earl was preceded by his sister, Doris Covlens, brother, Robert Ressler, and first wife, Nancy M. Ressler.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, 719 Highland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, with The Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw officiating and military funeral honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
