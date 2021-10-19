Earl M. “Pud” Herr, of Manor Township passed away Monday morning, October 18, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Millersville on July 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Rudolph G. and Fannie M. Brubaker Herr. Pud was the husband of Gladys V. Shaub whom he married on January 27, 1956.
Pud graduated from Penn Manor High School class of 1950. He and his twin brother, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps together in September of 1951. He received his Purple Heart with Gold Star for wounds he received on May 31 and July 11, 1952 while serving in Korea. Pud was also awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the United Nationals Service Medal. He was also so proud of being a United States Marine.
Pud was a member of the Millersville Community United Methodist Church and Millersville-Manor VFW Post #7294. He retired from Penn Manor School District after 39 years as Head Custodian. He also drove school bus for Eshbach Bus for 20 years. He painted and did steeple jacking with his brothers and brother-in-law and worked at RCA. He enjoyed attending public auctions, going out to breakfast and taking care of his property and lawn.
Pud will be missed by his wife of 65 years, Gladys; sons, John R. Herr, husband of Kathleen of Millersville and Kevin E. Herr of Lancaster; daughters, Kimberly E., wife of Steve Reist of Harrisburg and Kathy E., wife of Thomas Herr of Pequea; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Jeanette Dombach of Wilmington, DE and Bonnie, wife of Ronald Huth of Rowley, MA. Pud was preceded in death by his twin brother, James N. Herr; his brothers, C. Eugene, Jay, Elvin and Richard Herr and his sisters, Alta Herr, Dorothy Herr and Frances Burkhart.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pud’s funeral service on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Noon from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30AM to Noon. Interment will be held in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Millersville VFW #7294, 219 Walnut Hill Rd., Millersville, PA 17551. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
