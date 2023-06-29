Our dear, loving, and faithful father, Earl L. Neff, age 92, of Quarryville, passed into his Heavenly home on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community where he resided with our mother, Marian M. Leaman Neff nearly 6 years. Earl and Marian celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 12, 2022. Born in Paradise Township, he was the son of the late Chester S. and Ruth L. Hershey Neff.
Retiring from farming in 1987, Earl then worked for Fisher and Thompson Dairy Supplies for 14 years, Good's Store for 7 years, and provided transportation for the Amish community. He was a member of Nickel Mines Mennonite Church where he served as deacon for 30 years.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Carol Jean wife of James Horst of Paradise, Doris Ann wife of Gary Glick of Mountville, Steven C. husband of Susan Herr Neff of Trout Run, Earl L., Jr. husband of Connie Haire Neff of Montoursville, Kenneth E. husband of Dawn Kauffman Neff of Ronks, 21 grandchildren, and 49 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Clarence and Lester Neff and a sister Elizabeth Brubaker.
We as a family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at QPRC and Optum for their kind, caring and compassionate care and support.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Ellingsworth Auditorium at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville. A private family funeral service will take place on Monday at the Nickel Mines Mennonite Church with interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Earl's memory to the Nickel Mines Mennonite Church, 1981 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. Reynoldsandshivery.com