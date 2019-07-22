Earl L. Meck, 95, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late I. Rohrer and Elizabeth I. (Lefever) Meck. He was the husband of Dorothy I. Harnish Meck for 73 years. Earl was a member of White Oak Mennonite Church, Manheim. He owned and operated his farm in Penn Township for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters; Betty Jane, wife of Irvin B. Heisey of Manheim, Janet, wife of Glenn Sensenig and Nancy, wife of Eldon Detweiler both of Elkton, MD, a son, E. David, husband of Barbara Weaver Meck of St. Georges, DE; 28 grandchildren, 139 great-grandchildren, 7 step great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by one grandson, one great-grandson, and two brothers.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the White Oak Mennonite Church, 2456 Newport Road, Manheim on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, in charge of arrangements.