Earl L. Hummer, Jr., 79 of the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Born April 12, 1940 in Dauphin County, he was a son of the late Earl L. and Verna R. (Snyder) Hummer.
A retired estimator for Arci Construction, he attended Christ Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown and was a member of the Brownstone Lodge #666 F. & A. M., where he had served as Worshipful Master. Earl was also a member of Tall Cedars and Shriners.
Surviving are his children Jeffrey Todd, husband of Sabrina Hummer of Palmyra, Kellie Jo Cicero of East Petersburg, and Kristie Lynn, wife of Aaron Boulware of Royse City, Texas; brother Gary L., husband of Margaret Hummer; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Hanoverdale Cemetery, 577 Hershey Road, Hummelstown.
