Earl L. Hall, 93, of Shillington, passed away February 19, 2021 at 5:42 AM in the Healthcare Center at Phoebe Berks Village where he was a guest since April.
He was the husband of the late Melva J. (Sterner) Hall who passed away June 27, 2004. They celebrated 49 years of marriage prior to her passing. Born in Shillington, he was a son of the late Herbert & Stella (Umbenhouer) Hall.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and worked as an electrical engineer for Met-Ed for 17 years and last for Sanders & Thomas, Pottstown for 14 years, retiring in 1994.
Earl was a 1946 graduate of Shillington High School and a 1955 graduate of Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington and a Life member of Keystone Fire Company No. 1, Shillington.
He is survived by his daughters – Lori J. Hall, Shillington, Jill A. Burkholder (wife of Michael), Adamstown, Sharon L. Hall, Shillington and grandson, Kevin Burkholder. He is predeceased by his brothers, Milton A. Hall, Clarence Hall, and granddaughter, Katlynn Burkholder.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. David Roper, will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Twp. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Katlynn A. Burkholder Scholarship Fund, Cocalico Education Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Denver, PA 17517 or to Phoebe Ministries, 1 Reading Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., is assisting the Hall family. www.kleefuneralhome.com