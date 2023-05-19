Earl K. Metzler, 98, of Willow Street and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Lakeside of Willow Valley Communities, Willow Street. He was born on March 7, 1925 to the late John N. and Mary B. Kready Metzler of Manheim. He was the loving husband of the late Rhoda A. Nauman Metzler who died in April of this year following 74 years of marriage.
Together they farmed their property on Temperance Hill in Penn Township for 25 years. In addition to farming, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction and was a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Manheim. He served as Penn Township zoning officer during the 1970s.
Earl was a member of Community Bible Church, Marietta, where he served on the church council and property committee. He served on the board of managers for the local translator of Christian radio station WKDN.
During his years at Willow Valley Communities, Earl was: president of the wood shop at The Lakes, where he built furniture and toys for his children, grandchildren, and residents; a faithful volunteer and manager of The Lakes mail room; and a member of the ham radio club.
He is survived by his three children: Arneda, wife of Iain Crichton of Lansdale, James, husband of Cathy Metzler of Waxhaw, NC; and Thomas, husband of Leanna Metzler of Yardley, seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, one sister, Joann wife of John Herr, of Lititz, and three brothers: Richard K. husband of Reba Metzler of Manheim, Glenn K. husband of Faye Metzler of Manheim, and Carl K. husband of Marian Metzler of Lititz. Earl was preceded in death by grandson Gregory Crichton and a brother, Eugene K. Metzler.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakeside for their wonderful care in Earl's last days.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Earl's Memorial Service at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
