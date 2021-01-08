Earl K. Goshert, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Maple Farm Nursing Center.
He was born in Lancaster County to the late Howard W. and Emma (Yeakel) Goshert and was the husband of Naomi W. (Gockley) Goshert with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. He was a member of the Alive Church, Ephrata.
Earl worked in the harding department for Bollman Hat factory for 40 years before retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by three step-daughters, Gladys Wenger of San Clemente, CA, Jane H. Pittman of Ephrata, June, wife of Tom Stuber of Denver; four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was one of twelve children.
Services and interment will be private in the Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Farm for their kindness and care of Earl during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Earl's memory may be made to the Alive Church, 510 Stevens Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.