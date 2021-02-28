Earl J. "Slugger" Schlegelmilch, 94, of Mount-ville, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of Jean G. Schlegelmilch, who passed away on May 11, 2014. He was a mason and contractor and taught at Willow Street Vocational-Technical School. Slugger was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII; a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church; a member of Millersville Manor VFW Post #7294 and Columbia Lodge #286 F&AM.
Slugger is survived by one daughter: Linda F. (Jerry L.) Shelly. Two grandchildren: Keith B. (Sheri) Shelly and Stephanie L. (Chris) Chase. Five great-grandchildren: Sophia, Alyssa, Olivia, Katrina and Reily. One great-great-granddaughter: Adalynn. One brother: Nelson Schlegelmilch.
The Family would like to thank St. Anne's Retirement Community and Masonic Village Hospice for the care and comfort shown to Slugger and his family.
A Private Service will be held for the Family. Memorial contributions may be made in Slugger's memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512 or Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
