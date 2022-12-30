Earl J. Pickel, 86, formerly of New Holland, passed away on December 19, 2022. Born in Georgetown, PA, Earl was the son of the late E. Earl Pickel and Kathryn Ranck Pickel. He is survived by his wife Linda Evans Pickel with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage with on August 14th.
He had been a resident of Willow Valley North Communities since 2007. Mr. Pickel was an English teacher, a choral director, and a vocal soloist. He graduated from New Holland High School in 1954, Millersville University in 1958, and Temple University in 1961, where he received a master's degree.
Earl taught English at Octorara High School (1958-1964) and Garden Spot High School (1965-1992). He served as Director of Music at Trinity Lutheran Church, New Holland for 35 years and directed the Gap Male Chorus for 52 years. As a singer, he had been a member of the Lancaster Opera Workshop, Lancaster Chamber Singers, and Wheatland Chorale. Earl also sang in and directed numerous other choirs.
At Willow Valley, he was a soloist at Vespers and with the WV Chorale and a member of the Silver and Gold Tones Dance Band as a trombonist. In the 1950's and 1960's, Earl was the" wedding singer" for innumerable weddings of classmates and friends.
He is also survived by his daughter Kathryn Keifer (Greg), and sons Dr. David Pickel (Adri Stalek) and Dr. James Pickel (Linda Metzler). Also surviving are three grandchildren: Amanda Keifer, Grant Keifer, and Evan Pickel. Preceding him in death were four siblings: Richard Pickel, Jane Wiggins, Esther Pickel, and Helen Nixon.
A Celebration of Life service has been scheduled on Jan. 14th, 2023 at 2 PM in the auditorium in Manor North in Willow Valley's manor campus off Locust Lane at 600 Willow Valley Sq., Lancaster, PA 17602. Visitation with the family will occur between 1 PM and 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Earl's memory to the Gap Male Chorus, c/o Mr. Jim Wilson, 25 Wilson Avenue, Leola, PA. 17540. shiveryfuneralhome.com