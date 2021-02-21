Earl J. Morrison, 87, of Manheim Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Earl A. Morrison and Harriet Tilling. Earl was the beloved husband of Ann B. (Cecil) Morrison and together they shared over 66 years of marriage.
After graduating from Mount St. Joseph High School, Earl honorably served his country with the U.S. Army. He worked in the military and as a civilian for the U.S. Department of Defense, retiring after almost 40 years of service. Earl was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good meal and a slice of carrot cake. He was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church.
Along with his wife Ann, graduate of Ann Seton High School, Earl is survived by his son, Steven Morrison and daughter-in-law Claire Waistell, and his brother Craig Morrison. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Rose Ann Morrison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601, with Father Peter Hahn officiating. In support of efforts to limit the size of social gatherings, services will be livestreamed and viewable from Saint Leo the Great (link to their YouTube channel through the church website: stleos.org).
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Baltimore National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's memory may be made to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church to help those in need. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com