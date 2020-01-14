Earl J. Heiney, age 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born October 7, 1924 in Lancaster, son of Charles W Heiney and Elsie L. (Troop) Heiney, Earl was an avid bowler, poker player, Phillies fan, and enjoyed numerous trips to the casino and race tracks. Earl was a World War II vet, having served in the U. S. Army Air Corps in France and Belgium.
Surviving are sons Terrance (husband Eric) and Richard (wife Jacqueline), daughter Verna (husband William Angelo), 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, brother Robert E. Heiney, Sr. (wife Gloria), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty J. (Brooks), and numerous brothers and sisters.
Earl will be interred at Conestoga Memorial Park on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. There will be no memorial service. Arrangements have been made by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local VFW or the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Conestoga View and Hospice of Central PA.
