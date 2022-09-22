Earl J. Bloom, 63, formerly of East Earl, passed away on September 19, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Woodrow Helmick and Rosemarie (Hettich) Helmick.
He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland. He had worked for Glassgo Inc. and worked in the maintenance department for Garden Spot High School. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, watching sports, hunting and coloring.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister: Cathy wife of Greg Hack of Kentucky and brother: Thomas husband of Suzanne (Brill) Helmick of New Holland. He is also survived four nieces, four nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his dad and his sister: Denise Bloom.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland PA 17557. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Christian Fellowship Church from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
