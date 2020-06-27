Earl H. Wenger of East Earl, age 73, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at L.G.H. following a 5-year illness with cancer. He was the husband of Ruth (Burkholder) Wenger with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.
He was born in East Earl Twp. on April 9, 1947 to the late Harry and Susanna (Horst) Wenger.
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to farming, Earl had worked at Witmer Coach Shop for the past 40 years until shortly before his passing.
Earl was a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
In addition to his wife Ruth, Earl is survived by his son Gerald (Jeanine) of New Holland and daughter Loree (Glenn) Martin of Ephrata, seven grandchildren, two siblings: Raymond (Anna Mary) Wenger and Elmer (Anna) Wenger, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by siblings Lloyd, Arlene Martin Zimmerman, and Nora Wenger.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Balepur and staff of the Green Team at ABB Cancer Center, 8 Lime, and Dr. Claxton at Hershey Medical Center for their dedicated care over the years.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Martindale Reception Center. Kindly omit flowers. Services entrusted to Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
