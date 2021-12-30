Earl H. Kreider, 81, of East Earl entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA.
Born on December 18, 1940, in Clay Township, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Lizzie (Huber) Kreider.
He was the husband of Betsy A. (Good) Kreider, with whom he married September 17, 1966, and shared fifty-five loving years of marriage.
Earl enjoyed spending time with his family and giving back to the community. He was active in the Joni and Friends organization as well as many other outreach programs. Earl served as an East Earl Township Supervisor for several years. He retired from New Penn Motor Express in Lebanon.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by his children, Kim T. Kreider and Lori D. wife of Mathew Eckert; grandchildren, Joshua A. Eckert and Justine M. Eckert; and siblings, Landis Kreider, Paul Kreider, Ben Kreider and Ellen Bennett.
Earl is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Charles Kreider, Wilmer Kreider, Lloyd Kreider and Ruth Kreider.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S Brick Lane, Elverson, PA 19520.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Earl’s memory to Brick Lane Community Church at the address above or to Joni and Friends, www.joniandfriends.org
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.