Earl H. Hitz, 92, of Lebanon, passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was the husband of Eleanor Forney Hitz to whom he was married for 66 years. He was born in Lebanon on March 29, 1930, a son of the late Landis and Lena Houser Hitz.
Earl was a dairy farmer most of his life and loved every minute of it. Later in life he enjoyed working at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was an active member of South Lebanon Community Church where he was a lifetime deacon, youth adviser and choir member. He also was on the church's bowling and softball teams. Earl was also involved with the Cedar Crest Young Farmers and Crestview Young Farmers.
Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Gordon Hitz and wife Lori; Steve Hitz and wife Cynthia; Sharon "Sherri" Harpold and husband Wesley; Leigh Hitz; twelve grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; brother, Marlin Hitz husband of the late Dolores; sisters, Lois Horst and husband Melvin; Evelyn Brubaker and husband Paul. Earl was preceded in death by brothers, Russel, Mark and Carl Hitz, and sister, Lorraine Zuck.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11 AM in South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA, with a viewing beginning on Friday at 9:30 AM. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Disaster Relief Auction, Inc., 164 Vinegar Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.