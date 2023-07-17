Earl H. "Butch" Elsen II, 75, of Pequea Township, left this world on Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones after a very courageous battle with a lengthy illness.
Born and raised in Lancaster to the late Earl H. and Ruth Elizabeth (Dietrich) Elsen, Earl graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School.
Earl leaves behind a legacy of undying love for his family. He designed and built his home with his wife of 42 years, Linda L. Root. He enjoyed engineering and building decks and other carpentry projects for his family and friends. He loved working on his property atop his John Deere Tractor.
Earl retired from UPS after 31 years of service as a driver and shop steward. He always enjoyed his Friday afternoons laughing and talking with his friends at Valentino's Caf. Earl was an avid Eagles fan.
Surviving Earl are his three daughters, Kerrie Lynn Elsen Gomez, Jennifer Lynn Russell, and Jill Meridith Root, and his son Keith Andrew Elsen. His grandchildren include Madeline Maria, Jaleesa Damaris, Mariah Ashley, and Robert "Gee" Gonzalez, Jr., Jordan Timothy and Madison Haleigh Russell, and Caleb Douglas and Ava Lianne Hutchinson. His great-grandchildren include Aaliyah, Ariana, James III, Donté Jr., Dakota Jr., Jamaal Jr., Kerry Jr., Silas, Kaiya, and Kataleya. He also leaves behind a sister, Barb Elsen. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his son-in-law Todd Russell.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. with The Rev. Mike Sigman officiating, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Private interment in Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, themmrf.org.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com