?Earl F. Smoker, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Mascot, PA to the late Abner B. and Fannie (Fisher) Smoker and was the husband of Vera Forney (Bollinger) Smoker.
He was a member of Middle Creek Church of the Brethren and formerly attended Akron Mennonite, where he was a charter member.
Earl was a farmer for many years. He was a member of the Ephrata Area Farmers Assoc., Clay Planning Board and Camp Deerpark Board in New York, both for 25 years, a charter member of Stoney Brook Hunting Cabin in Lycoming County and he sang with the Maple Grove Men's Choir. He was the first employee at Fisher & Thompson, Inc., where he worked for 12 years. Earl enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, bowling, traveling, showing his antique tractors and attending the 40/60 group activities.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by three children, Jay, husband of Amy (VonGlan) Smoker of Hopeland, Marlin, husband of Linda (Sensenig) Smoker of Brownstown, Charlene, wife of Larry Shreiner of Leola; a daughter-in-law, Carol (Weaver) Smoker; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and three siblings, Dorcas, wife of Donald Hosetter of Ephrata, Parke Smoker of Paradise and Levi, husband of Jean (Zellers) Smoker of Stevens.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Smoker and four siblings, Norman, Abner, Martha Bauman and Sara Summers.
A viewing will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren, 351 Middle Creek Church Rd., Lititz. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the church, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Hess officiating. Interment will be private in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Earl's memory may be made to Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
