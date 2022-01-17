Earl F. “George” Huyett, 78, of Gap, died at his home on Saturday, January 15, 2022. His wife of 45 years, Evelyn M. (Hanna) Huyett, survives.
Born in Salisbury Twp., he was the son of the late Clayton and Jennie (Fox) Huyett.
George was a retired welder, working for the former Schnure Mfg. in Honey Brook.
He enjoyed classic cars, hunting and fishing, and doing handyman work.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Earl E. “Eddie” married to Beverly Huyett, Narvon, Earl J. married to Donna Huyett, Denver, Jackie married to Richard Cole, Lancaster, a granddaughter Hayden Moyer, two step-granddaughters: Krista Maitland and Kelly Amole, and seven siblings: Harry Huyett, Irvin Huyett, Wilson Huyett, Norman Huyett, Catherine Gentry, Clem Huyett and Raymond Huyett.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings: Harvey Huyett, William Huyett, Laura Fisher, Thelma Urban, Martha Knier, Margaret Huyett, and Jennie Kinsey.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
