Earl Eugene “Gene” Shenk, 86, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with Jesus, His Lord and Savior, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at their cottage at Pleasant View Communities in the presence of his wife and family. Gene always said that his family is “such a blessing.” He was the faithful, loving husband of Darlene Louise (Hershey) Shenk for 65 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children; Sandy, wife of Randy Hosler, of Manheim, Sally, wife of Dave White, of Manheim, Sylvia, wife of Ron Wenzel, of Miamisburg, OH, and Stacey, husband of Lisa (Thomas) Shenk, of Manheim; thirteen grandchildren, Nate (Jennifer) Hosler, Phil (Maria) HoslerByler, Zach (Alyssa) Hosler, Travis (Michelle) White, Abby (Andy) Beck, Evan (Kalysta) White, Katie (Jared) Kendrick, Jason (Emily) Wenzel, Lindsey (Brad) Draper, Andy (Christy) Shenk, Natasha Spence (Alex Kelley), Diana (Lynn) Sauder, and Jessie Shenk; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
Gene was the eldest child of the late Earl and Katie (Flory) Shenk of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by siblings; Glenn (Audrey), Galen (Nancy), Gladys (Ken) Balmer, Marlin (Joyce), Gary (Janice), Judy (Jake) Stoltzfus, Patsy (Dale) Brandt, Jerry (Julie); and a sister-in-law, Connie, wife of the late Ray Shenk. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Velma, and an infant brother, Wilbur.
With the exception of two years when he was in 1-W Alternative Service, Gene spent his entire working life in the family business of custom farm work at E. E. Shenk and Sons. He wore many hats over the years, however, his main responsibility was coordinating daily operations. Gene lived out his faith with integrity. He was active in the life of Chiques Church where he and Darlene were deacons for forty years. After their move nine and a half years ago to the cottage, he was known for his many visits that he made throughout Pleasant View Communities.
A Celebration to the Lord will be held on Sunday afternoon, November 28, 2021 beginning promptly at 2:30 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. There is no public viewing. Private interment will be in Chiques Church cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 12:30-2:15 PM. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the building fund of Chiques Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
