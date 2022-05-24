Earl Eshleman Huber, 93, of Conestoga, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was the loving husband of Charlotte (Longenecker) with whom he celebrated 72 years of marriage and with whom he raised five children on their farm. Earl was born on a farm north of Lititz, PA to the late Elmer Stoner Huber and Elizabeth Eshleman Huber.
As a 17-year-old, in January 1946, he took a ten-week Atlantic Ocean voyage as a Seagoing Cowboy with what would become the Heifer Project International program.
On January 7, 1950, Earl married Charlotte Longenecker. As newlyweds, they went to the Milton Hershey School for Boys, as house parents. While Earl was there, he planted check row corn with a pair of mules and a two-row corn planter. One of the fields he farmed with mules is now the site of the Derry Township High School.
In 1953, Earl was employed at Paul Wenger's dairy farm at Quarryville, where he worked for seven years. In 1959, he bought his farm at Conestoga. He enjoyed managing and working on his dairy farm, milking Holstein cows, operating farm machinery, and driving John Deere tractors. He planted corn for 75 years of his life. He was involved with milking cows for 70 years, first by hand at his grandparent's farm at 6 years of age and until he retired from dairy farming at the age of 76. He milked cows on his Conestoga farm from 1960 through 2005, during the golden age of mid-sized dairy farms.
Earl was a longtime member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren, the Holstein Association and also a dedicated Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Earl was a supporter of Sandy Cove Ministries of Northeast, MD. Most of all he cherished spending time and sharing stories with his family.
In addition to his wife Charlotte, Earl is survived by his sons: Ted Huber of Conestoga and Wayne Huber, husband of Brenda (Sensenig) of Lancaster; daughters: Barbara Zmolek wife of Randy of York, Karen Feister wife of Craig of Columbia and Lorraine Rohrer wife of G. Timothy of Mount Joy; 12 grandchildren: Andrew Zmolek, Sarah Zmolek, David Feister (Ashley), Ryan Feister (Jenn), Steven Feister (Erin), Adam Rohrer (Christi), Olivia Hull (Carter), Noah Rohrer, Ahna Collins (Shaun), Shayne Huber (Ashley), Ben Huber (Elizabeth) and Clara Huber; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer Huber of Manheim and a sister, Erma Witmer of Mount Joy as well as many nieces and nephews. Earl was predeceased by sisters, Luella Myers, Pauline Good, Mildred Pickel, and brothers, Mark and Galen Huber, all of Manheim.
He was a wonderful and loving husband and dad. We remember working with our dad and the fellowship we had with him. He was a wonderful example, influence and provider for his family.
A viewing will be held at the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 6:30-8:30 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, also at the church. Friends and family will be received from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Longenecker Cemetery, Lititz, PA after a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, address above.
Memories may be shared at: SnyderFuneralHome.com