Earl Edgar Bomberger of Soudersburg, Pa., died peacefully on October 2, 2020 at the Maple Farm Nursing Center, where he was cared for lovingly and compassionately by the wonderful staff. Born on October 13, 1926, he was raised in Lebanon, PA, and graduated from Lebanon High School. He received an undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Gettysburg College, and he held a PhD from Case Western Reserve University in Operations Research. He lived in Philadelphia and its suburbs during most of his professional career in transportation operations. For 40 years he lived in Soudersburg.
In his long, full life Earl enriched the lives of his friends and family with good food, good wine and the intelligence and spark that he brought to all of his encounters. He had an eye for beauty that he cultivated in collecting antiques and art, and he brightened up the moment wherever he went with his wit, wordplay, and humor. He loved his children, step children, and grandchildren, and he adored Pinny--the love of his life--who was by his side for 40 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar Bomberger and Anna Shalk. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Bomberger, Lynn (David) Funsten, and Marcia Denker, his son, Peter Bomberger and Peter's mother, Maureen George, his step children Robert, John and Barbara Young, his grandchildren, Madeline Bomberger, Ivan and Will Denker, and Anna Funsten, and his partner, Pinny Young.
Donations in his memory can be made to Doctors Without Borders and Hospice & Community Care https://www.hospiceconnect.org/memorial.
