Earl E. "Skip" Snyder, Sr., 73, of Lititz, PA, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, March 7th, 2020 in Reading, PA.
A celebration of his life will be held at Manor Church in Mountville, PA with Pastor John Pletcher of Manor Church officiating. Date and time is yet to be determined.
Skip was born in Manheim, PA to Clifford and Arlene Snyder on December 16, 1946. He went to school and graduated from Manheim Township High. He worked primarily in the convenience industry for much of his working life.
Skip was preceded in death by his mother and father, Cliff and Arlene Snyder.
Skip is survived by his son Richard Barnhart, husband to Emily Barnhart, his daughter Ashley Barnhart, his sister Beverly Darrenkamp, 3 beautiful granddaughters whom he adored, and many, many friends whom he considered his family. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Reading.
