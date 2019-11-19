Earl Buckingham Byrne, M.D. 87, died on November 15, 2019 at The Glen of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of Sandra (Beam) Mulligan Byrne for 28 years. Dr. Byrne was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Earl W. Byrne of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Margaret (Greene) Byrne of Lakewood, Ohio, and preceded in death by his son, Kevin B. Byrne.
He is survived by his former wife, Janice (Peckham) Byrne Chace; daughter Jennifer (Byrne) Mancini, wife of Robert Mancini; two grandchildren, Thomas and Ellie Mancini of Franklin, MA; and step-daughter, Sheila A. (Mulligan) Fitzpatrick Collins and her husband John Collins of Newtown, PA; and step grandchildren Kiera and Brendan Fitzpatrick and Catherine and John Robert Collins of Newtown, PA.
Dr. Byrne graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University Class of 1954, where he played varsity football, and graduated Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, with an M.D. degree. He also proudly served as Surgeon and Commissioned Officer of the United States Public Health Service in the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare from 1961 thru 1963. He received his Master's in Public Health at Yale University in 1965. Dr. Byrne taught at Yale Medical School, Jefferson University Hospital prior to joining the staffs of Bryn Mawr, Paoli and Lankenau Hospitals.
Dr. Byrne and his wife Sandra enjoyed skiing and moved to Colorado in 1994 to pursue new careers and hiking and skiing. He was a marathon runner, golfer and dog lover. Following retirement at age 70 from the practice of medicine in Colorado Springs, CO, he ran for County Coroner and won two successive services as Coroner (2 four year terms).
There will be no Memorial Service. Interment will be at United Congregational Church in Little Compton, RI at a later date.