Earl Arlan Shenenberger

Earl Arlan "Shenny" Shenenberger, 75, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Mastersonville, on June 7, 1946, he was the son of the late Earl B. and Mary Longenecker Shenenberger. Shenny was the loving husband of Doris J. Spangler Shenenberger and they would have observed 26 years of marriage this October.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Shenny graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1965, before serving in the United States Army Reserves. He worked as a foreman for Stief Concrete, New Holland. An avid surf fisherman and hunter, he also enjoyed tinkering around the house.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Doris, is a daughter, Erin, wife of Oren Harsanyi, of Lititz, a step-daughter, Lisa Krause Malley, of Landenberg, a step-son, Peter, husband of Kathleen Krause, of Newark, DE, six grandchildren, Andrew Krause, Claire Krause, Sophia Malley, Quinn Hoover, Macey Patrick, Szerena Harsanyi, and a sister, Joanne Hossler, of East Petersburg. Everyone agrees he was the best husband, dad, PopPop, brother and friend to everyone who knew him. Preceding him in death is a sister, Doris Brehm
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shenny's Funeral service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing and time of visitation at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service and Thursday evening at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The family requests that you please dress casually. Interment will be private.
Those desiring can send contributions in Shenny's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125 Lancaster PA 17604-4125 or Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim PA 17545. The funeral service will be livestreamed, please visit our website at www.BuchFuneral.com
