Earl A. Smeltz, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Born March 3, 1932 in Strasburg Twp., Earl was the son of the late Earl B. and Anna M. (Forey) Smeltz. A 1950 graduate of West Lampeter High School, Earl went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy from December 1952 to November 1956 aboard the USS Snyder. Earl married Allene Dings on July 12, 1957 and went on to celebrate over 50 years of marriage together. She passed away in 2009.
Earl worked for the Lancaster General Hospital's Plant Engineering Department as an HVAC maintenance worker for 43 years. In his spare time, Earl built and flew remote-controlled airplanes of various sizes. Earl will forever be remembered as a family man. He valued time spent with family and the countless memories made with them. He was a supportive father, cherished grandfather, and dear friend that will forever be missed by those close to him.
Following his 60th high school reunion, Earl sparked a companionship with Virginia "Ginny" Edwards who will greatly miss his presence and hold dear the memories created with him. Additionally, Earl is survived by a son: Jeffrey Smeltz husband of Lisa Lynn; a daughter: Deborah Horst wife of Dale; and two grandchildren: Erika Smeltz and Daniel Smeltz.
Family and friends are invited to Earl's graveside service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 1918 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10AM. Military honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Earl's honor can be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive Ste. 1, Lancaster, PA 17603; Lancaster EMS, 1829 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602; and/or the Lancaster County Radio Control Club (LCRCC), 197 Geist Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send an online condolence, please visit BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644