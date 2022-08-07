Ean McMahon-Wheeler July 10, 1929 July 28, 2022

Ean McMahon-Wheeler was born to Elsie Helen (Marsh) and John Thomas McMahon on July 10th, 1929 in New York City (Brooklyn). She was the 2nd of 3 children. The family moved from New York to Philadelphia, PA, to Toledo, OH, and finally to Upper Montclair, NJ, where she graduated from Montclair High in 1947.
Ean moved to Washington, D.C., where she met and married United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Julius McKelvie Wheeler in 1951. In 1957 they bought a home in Concord Park, one of the nation's earliest and most successful racially mixed communities, where they raised their 3 daughters: Leslie Anne, Meredith Andrea, and Hollis Amy. She considered Trevose, PA, her "hometown".
Ean retired from IRS in Philadelphia at age 60, was divorced, and legally changed her name for this new phase of her life, joining and hosting film groups, traveling to England, and caring for her aging mother. We celebrated Ean's 93rd birthday this year. Our mother truly had a wonderful life. She had a great mind, was an avid reader and lifelong film aficionado. She knew and eagerly shared obscure details and trivia about films and movie stars. She loved to discuss and debate current events, politics, and religion. She had a marvelous sense of humor, incredible intellect, and was a fierce protector and adversary.
We often took the train, Ean's favorite method of travel, to NYC. Ean loved the Big Apple because it made her feel intensely alive. She enjoyed museums and the theatre, tea at the Algonquin, the High Line, and walked across the Brooklyn Bridge in celebration of her 77th birthday. Despite diminishing faculties, she bravely carried on, listening to books on tape and relying on DVS (descriptive video service) to enjoy new and unfamiliar films. Our mother believed we all belong to the family of man and marched on Washington to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans in 1963. She believed that each day was a new beginning, that anything was possible, and that you must get up and go on when coping with the tragedies and adversities of life. Ean's best advice was "be yourself".
Above all, Ean raised her daughters with all the love she had and that love never let us down. We are the greatest accomplishment of her life. She believed that Prana (life-force energy) returns to its source and becomes useful again. And so do we.
Ean was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Mary Marsh James (Doug) and John "Jack" Thomas McMahon, Jr. (Nicki) and is survived by her children, son-in-law Kalem, her peers Chris and Ernette, Liz, her best friend Shirley, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The memorial service is private; however, you are welcome to join us virtually on the funeral webcam (Trevose) at https://www.levinefuneral.com/ at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or make a donation to the American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19102 or at https://www.afsc.org/. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and support.